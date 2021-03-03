Skip to main content
Search Input
search
Sections
menu
Sections
menu
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
profile
Sign in
profile
Video
Topics
chevron-down
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
chevron-down
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Launcher
Short Takes
Upgrade with Geoffrey Fowler
View All
Top News
Visual Investigations
(John Farrell, Brian Monroe/The Washington Post)
Up next in Science
3:52
How Novavax uses moth cells to create its coronavirus vaccine
Today
7:02
How West Virginia became a leader in coronavirus vaccinations
6 days ago
3:20
What we know about the latest coronavirus variants
3 weeks ago
9:39
Why this Black woman with ‘long covid’ feels the medical community has failed her
February 2, 2021
1:14
How to properly wear a double mask
January 28, 2021
7:42
A day in a hospital as it receives its first coronavirus vaccines
December 18, 2020
2:52
Health-care workers share what the coronavirus vaccine means to them
December 18, 2020
3:37
How to deal with 3 lasting symptoms of 'long covid'
December 17, 2020
2:57
Here's what happens when the coronavirus vaccine arrives at hospitals
December 16, 2020
4:01
The coronavirus vaccine is here. Now the race is on for more glass and ice
December 15, 2020
2:21
Health care workers across the U.S. get first dose of coronavirus vaccine
December 14, 2020
6:17
How mRNA helped scientists create a coronavirus vaccine in record time
December 8, 2020
3:43
Trump touted these covid-19 treatments as a ‘cure.’ But most people can’t easily receive them.
December 1, 2020
2:35
Your coronavirus vaccine questions, answered
November 30, 2020
4:55
Inside the cold, complex world of getting a covid-19 vaccine into arms
November 24, 2020
4:39
How human behavior will likely make the coronavirus become endemic
November 17, 2020
3:45
Why experts say nationwide mask use is currently the 'best strategy' to combat coronavirus
November 12, 2020
9:45
Coronavirus researchers in Germany invited thousands to a concert. For science.
October 30, 2020
3:12
What you need to know about coronavirus and the flu
October 24, 2020
3:50
Superspreader events, explained
October 14, 2020
5:00
Trump’s coronavirus treatment, explained
October 5, 2020
Science
How Novavax uses moth cells to create its coronavirus vaccine
March 3, 2021 | 11:55 AM GMT
Novavax, a biotech company out of Gaithersburg, Md., uses recombinant protein technology to create their coronavirus vaccine.
Related
Coronavirus: Vaccine Development with Gregory M. Glenn, Novavax President of Research and Development
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning