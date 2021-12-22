Accessibility statement
Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(Luis Velarde/The Washington Post)
Up next in Science
2:52
How omicron is reshaping the pandemic
Yesterday
2:49
Myocarditis and coronavirus vaccines: Explaining the rare side effect
1 week ago
3:52
Public health officials on what we know — and don’t — about the omicron variant
2 weeks ago
2:42
Do travel restrictions stop the spread of coronavirus variants?
2 weeks ago
3:21
How coronavirus variants like omicron form and spread
3 weeks ago
Science
How omicron is reshaping the pandemic
December 22, 2021 | 4:12 PM GMT
Omicron is the fifth coronavirus variant of concern and is spreading rapidly around the world. Here’s what we know.
Related
Biden aides see March 2021 rescue package as initial economic buffer against omicron
While omicron explodes around the world, covid cases in Japan keep plummeting and no one knows exactly why
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning