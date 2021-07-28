Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(The Washington Post)
Up next in Science
1:05
Low oxygen levels off Oregon, Washington coast raise fears of 'dead zones'
Just now
0:19
Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon employees, customers for paying for Blue Origin flight
1 week ago
2:58
Watch Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch
1 week ago
1:59
How new technology translates brain signals into speech for paralyzed man
2 weeks ago
3:26
Wet hot cicada summer: A timeline of Brood X
May 20, 2021
Science
Low oxygen levels off Oregon, Washington coast raise fears of 'dead zones'
July 29, 2021 | 12:30 AM GMT
Experts are increasingly worried about low-oxygen waters off the coast of Washington and Oregon potentially becoming large "dead zones.”
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning