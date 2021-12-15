(NASA Goddard)
Up next in Science
promo
3:40
Watch Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin send Michael Strahan into space
1 week ago
promo
3:01
SpaceX launches Crew-3 mission to International Space Station
November 11, 2021
promo
0:47
NASA launches probe to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids
October 16, 2021
promo
3:50
William Shatner finally goes to space on Blue Origin rocket
October 13, 2021
Science

NASA's Parker Solar Probe touches the sun for the first time

December 15, 2021 | 3:05 PM GMT
NASA's Parker Solar Probe on Dec. 14, flew through the Sun’s upper atmosphere and sampled particles and magnetic fields there.