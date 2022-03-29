Accessibility statement
(The Washington Post)
Science
Russian cosmonauts hand control of ISS to U.S. team
March 29, 2022 | 4:28 PM GMT
Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov on March 29 handed control of the International Space Station to U.S. astronaut Thomas Marshburn.
