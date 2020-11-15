The Washington Post
(NASA via AP)
Science
SpaceX launches first ‘operational’ mission of NASA’s commercial crew program
SpaceX successfully launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on Nov. 15, the second time a private company has sent astronauts into space.
