Science

Testing your gut microbiome: Is it worth it?

October 30, 2021 | 1:57 PM GMT
Many companies sell at-home gut microbiome test and reports that some of them say may help you lose weight, increase energy, and boost your immune system. Food and mental health reporter Mary Beth Albright walks us through the testing process and explores whether testing your microbiome is worth it.
