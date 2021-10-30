How to identify— and avoid— misinformation tactics in the wellness community
1 week ago
3:14
What you need to know about coronavirus booster shots
September 30, 2021
6:04
West Virginia was a vaccine success story. Now it’s a covid-19 hot spot.
September 30, 2021
Science
Testing your gut microbiome: Is it worth it?
October 30, 2021 | 1:57 PM GMT
Many companies sell at-home gut microbiome test and reports that some of them say may help you lose weight, increase energy, and boost your immune system. Food and mental health reporter Mary Beth Albright walks us through the testing process and explores whether testing your microbiome is worth it.