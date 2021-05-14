(Kevin Ambrose)
Science

Time-lapse shows entire molting process of a Brood X cicada

May 14, 2021 | 4:49 PM GMT
A time-lapse video captured the 90-minute molting process of a Brood X cicada, from nymph to adult.
