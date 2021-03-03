Skip to main content
(SpaceX)
Science
Video shows SpaceX Starship rocket land successfully
March 4, 2021 | 12:15 AM GMT
Video shows SpaceX's Starship SN10 prototype successfully launch and return to a soft landing on March 3.
