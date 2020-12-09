The Washington Post
(SpaceX)
Science
Video shows SpaceX's Starship rocket explode upon landing
After a successful launch, SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded on impact during its attempted landing on Dec. 9. There was no one aboard the ship.
