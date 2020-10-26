The Washington Post
(NASA/Ames Research Center)
Science
Water detected on surface of the moon
Studies published in the Nature Astronomy journal Oct. 26 confirmed there is water on the moon's surface. It was detected in the moon's southern hemisphere by an infrared telescope on a modified Boeing 747 airplane.
Related
Read More
Up next in Science
promo
0:59
Water detected on surface of the moon
promo
2:55
What if space could cool the Earth?
promo
7:45
Would knowing your carbon footprint make you a more climate-conscious shopper?
promo
2:49
How wildfires impact air pollution and air quality
promo
5:40
What phase 3 of covid-19 vaccine entails
promo
2:11
How coronavirus affects children and what that means for schools
promo
1:56
Why it’s so difficult to calculate the coronavirus death toll
promo
4:59
How Elon Musk is driving the future of space travel
promo
1:37
What are the symptoms of covid-19 or coronavirus?
promo
4:00
The novel coronavirus is a master of disguise: Here's how it works
promo
3:53
How two doctors became central to the push to lift coronavirus stay-at-home orders
promo
3:55
How doctors hope convalescent plasma can help fight coronavirus
promo
8:51
Hydroxychloroquine's false hope: How an obscure drug became a coronavirus 'cure' | The Fact Checker
promo
2:59
Coronavirus and pets: What you need to know
promo
1:58
How ventilators work and why we need them to fight covid-19
promo
2:31
CT scan shows damaged tissue from a covid-19 patient's lungs
promo
1:50
Anthony Fauci’s many coronavirus interviews, from Steph Curry to Trevor Noah
promo
3:37
Why is it taking so long to develop a coronavirus vaccine? One scientist explains.
promo
4:25
Anthony Fauci is the public health expert leading us through the coronavirus crisis
promo
2:08
What does it mean to prepare for an outbreak?
promo
5:19
What we know about the coronavirus: Symptoms, transmission and response