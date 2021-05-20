Skip to main content
Search Input
search
Sections
menu
Sections
menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
profile
Sign in
profile
Video
Topics
chevron-down
Series
chevron-down
Top News
Visual Investigations
(Alice Li/The Washington Post)
Up next in Science
3:26
Wet hot cicada summer: A timeline of Brood X
Today
4:05
How cicadas will impact you, your pets and your summer
3 weeks ago
3:58
Overcoming climate anxiety could be the secret to real change
April 22, 2021
3:29
What we know about the latest coronavirus variants
April 8, 2021
3:52
How Novavax uses moth cells to create its coronavirus vaccine
March 3, 2021
Science
Wet hot cicada summer: A timeline of Brood X
May 20, 2021 | 2:44 PM GMT
With Brood X beginning to emerge in the billions, scientists finally have a once-in-a-17-year chance to answer some of the many questions surrounding these periodical cicadas.
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning