What to expect from the BA.2 'stealth' omicron variant
Today
3:40
Three strokes, a heart attack and covid: An unvaccinated pregnant woman’s uphill ICU battle
February 14, 2022
2:33
Your N95 mask questions, answered
February 2, 2022
3:40
Youngkin’s school mask policy sparks backlash among Va. parents
February 1, 2022
3:55
China’s attempt to create an ‘impenetrable’ covid bubble for the Olympics
February 1, 2022
Science
What to expect from the BA.2 'stealth' omicron variant
March 26, 2022 | 1:18 PM GMT
The BA.2 “stealth” omicron variant has proven to be more contagious that the original omicron and is rapidly spreading across the world. However, this doesn’t mean we should expect new highs in cases and hospitalizations. Here is what you need to know about this rising variant.