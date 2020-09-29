The Washington Post
(Jhaan Elker/The Washington Post)
Science
Why aerosol vs. droplet transmission of covid-19 matters
What are the differences between the two types of transmission, how do scientists believe covid-19 spreads, and how does this affect the coronavirus pandemic?
Related
Read More
Up next in Science of coronavirus
promo
4:02
Why aerosol vs. droplet transmission of covid-19 matters
promo
7:17
Watch: How genetic data revealed a secret coronavirus outbreak
promo
2:28
Can Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitbit Sense accurately and reliably give blood-oxygen readings?
promo
5:40
What phase 3 of covid-19 vaccine entails
promo
9:10
Coronavirus researchers in Germany invited thousands to a concert. For science.
promo
2:48
A group of doctors and researchers are training dogs to sniff out covid-19 — and it's working
promo
3:33
Four reasons to download COVIDWISE, America’s first coronavirus exposure app
promo
2:11
How coronavirus affects children and what that means for schools
promo
3:06
Russia claims it has a covid-19 vaccine, raising alarm from global health officials
promo
2:11
Coronavirus vaccines begin final phase of testing with 30,000-person trials
promo
4:54
Explaining ARDS and how covid-19 attacks the lungs
promo
1:56
Why it’s so difficult to calculate the coronavirus death toll
promo
1:21
Why your local bar might be a coronavirus hotspot
promo
4:21
Fauci warns there could be up to 100,000 new cases of coronavirus per day
promo
1:29
Pool testing: What it is and how it could affect the coronavirus pandemic
promo
5:02
The FDA eased its ban on blood donations from gay men amid covid-19. Some say it's still not enough.
promo
4:36
Worried about a second wave of coronavirus? We’re still in the first.
promo
2:04
Fauci: 'We are still in the first wave' of the novel coronavirus
promo
11:49
Why covid-19 isn't going away anytime soon
promo
9:47
Bill Nye on how to talk to children about coronavirus
promo
5:55
What happens after you recover from covid-19