Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(The Washington Post)
Up next in Science
1:54
Zients: U.S. likely to see more coronavirus cases in weeks ahead
Today
3:04
How Southern California became the epicenter for right-wing activism against vaccine mandates
2 weeks ago
5:57
The fight against evangelical vaccine hesitancy
June 17, 2021
5:35
Why waiving vaccine patents isn’t enough to end the pandemic
June 15, 2021
3:40
Coronavirus herd immunity is within reach, but what happens if we fall short?
June 9, 2021
Science
Zients: U.S. likely to see more coronavirus cases in weeks ahead
July 16, 2021 | 5:17 PM GMT
White House Covid-19 Response Team coordinator Jeff Zients underscored the high proportion of new U.S. coronavirus cases occurring in Florida while speaking to reporters during a July 16 briefing.
Related
Los Angeles County reimposes indoor mask mandate for all as coronavirus cases rise nationwide
The delta variant is ravaging this Missouri city. Many residents are still wary of vaccines.
Coalition says health workers should be required to get coronavirus vaccine
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning