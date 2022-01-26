Accessibility statement
Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)
Up next in Sports
5:21
First-time American Olympians to watch in Beijing
Just now
4:40
China tests the sporting world’s tolerance for repression in run-up to the Winter Games
December 6, 2021
2:40
Top moments from the Tokyo Olympics
August 6, 2021
0:52
Fans, family welcome Simone Biles back to Houston
August 6, 2021
0:44
Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee returns home
August 6, 2021
Sports
First-time American Olympians to watch in Beijing
January 26, 2022 | 2:42 PM GMT
Eileen Gu, Mariah Bell, Alysa Liu and other first-time American Olympians will compete, and not all for Team USA, at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Related
U.S. government officials will not attend Beijing Winter Olympics
Heavy smog hits Beijing ahead of Winter Games
What to know about bobsled at the Beijing Olympics
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning