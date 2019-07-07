The Washington Post
(Allie Caren/The Washington Post)
Sports
'My greatest dream come true': Fans celebrate women's World Cup win
Fans in New York reacted to the U.S. women’s national soccer team beating the Netherlands in the World Cup on July 7.
Related
Read More
Up next in Sports
promo
1:23
'My greatest dream come true': Fans celebrate women's World Cup win
promo
1:17
What you need to know about tennis prodigy Coco Gauff
promo
2:00
The complicated history of the Betsy Ross flag
promo
0:37
'His people died under that flag': Reactions to Kaepernick's call to cancel Nike's Betsy Ross shoe
promo
1:03
‘USA! USA! USA!’: American soccer fans celebrate win against England
promo
1:44
Megan Rapinoe and her attempts to take a stand — and make a point
promo
1:45
Nike pulls sneaker with Betsy Ross-inspired flag
promo
1:43
Players and fans mourn death of MLB pitcher Tyler Skaggs
promo
0:44
15-year-old Cori Gauff upsets Venus Williams at Wimbledon
promo
0:59
'I'm so happy': St. Louis Blues celebrate Stanley Cup with victory parade
promo
3:02
U.S. women’s national soccer team chases fourth World Cup title, and gender equality