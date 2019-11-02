Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Secret Table
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Popular
Live
(The Washington Post)
LIVE
Sports
Scenes from the Nationals World Series victory parade
Nationals fans gathered in Northwest Washington on Nov. 2 for the team's World Series victory parade.
Related
Nationals championship parade set for Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Read More
Up next in
Washington Nationals in the World Series
0:53
Scenes from the Nationals World Series victory parade
2:12
Ride the bus with Nats players in their World Series parade
0:48
Nationals kick off World Series victory parade in D.C.
1:41
Washington Nationals return home from World Series win
2:36
From the Senators to the Nats: D.C.’s long road back to World Series victory
2:28
'A dream come true': Nats fans celebrate first World Series title
3:40
'Right now we’re living the dream:' Behind the scenes in the Nationals clubhouse after their win
0:45
Nats fans erupt in celebration across D.C. after World Series win
0:33
Nationals show off the Commissioners Trophy after defeating the Astros
0:44
Watch the moment Nats Park celebrated a World Series victory
3:23
'It's been quite the road': Nats players on beating the Astros in Game 6
© 1996-2019 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com