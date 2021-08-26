Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
Accountable
An original series from The Washington Post
We take a single issue facing Americans and ask members of Congress how they plan to address it. Hosted by Capitol Hill reporter Rhonda Colvin.
Have an idea for a future topic?
Let us know.
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Featuring
Rhonda Colvin
@Rho_Co
|
Email the author
Additional Credits
Randolph Smith, Sarah Hashemi, Lauren Saks
↓ Read More
Featuring
Rhonda Colvin
@Rho_Co
|
Email the author
Additional Credits
Randolph Smith, Sarah Hashemi, Lauren Saks
Up next in Accountable
4:26
Senators say new social media laws could be on the way - sooner than later | Accountabl
Today
3:45
How Congress could begin addressing Afghanistan | Accountable
August 26, 2021
3:49
Rep. Wasserman Schultz describes long road ahead for Surfside | Accountable
July 9, 2021
4:02
The Senate’s next step on gun reform | Accountable
June 29, 2021
5:32
Will Congress miss their moment to pass police reform? | Accountable
May 20, 2021
Senators say new social media laws could be on the way - sooner than later | Accountabl
October 25, 2021 | 8:54 PM GMT
Updates to internet laws have seen a lot of talk on the hill. But now, lawmakers are acting with new urgency. What will happen next? Sen. Blumenthal and Sen. John Thune discuss possible proposals.
Related
The case against Mark Zuckerberg: Insiders say Facebook’s CEO chose growth over safety
A whistleblower’s power: Key takeaways from the Facebook Papers
Accountable - An original series from The Washington Post
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning