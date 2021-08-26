Accountable

We take a single issue facing Americans and ask members of Congress how they plan to address it. Hosted by Capitol Hill reporter Rhonda Colvin.

Rhonda Colvin
Randolph Smith, Sarah Hashemi, Lauren Saks

Senators say new social media laws could be on the way - sooner than later | Accountabl

October 25, 2021 | 8:54 PM GMT
Updates to internet laws have seen a lot of talk on the hill. But now, lawmakers are acting with new urgency. What will happen next? Sen. Blumenthal and Sen. John Thune discuss possible proposals.
