(Amazon)
Up next in Technology
promo
4:25
Here’s how to upcycle and recycle your old gadgets and smartphones
Today
promo
2:48
Your boss could be watching right now. How employers are using software to keep tabs on workers.
4 days ago
promo
3:09
Payment apps are a convenient way to pay for things. But they each come at a cost
5 days ago
promo
6:58
Everything in Apple's iPhone event in 6 minutes: iPads, Watch Series 7, iPhone 13
1 week ago
Technology

Amazon unveils the Astro, its Alexa-enabled home robot

September 28, 2021 | 11:15 PM GMT
Equipped with a touch screen, telescoping camera arm and wheels, the Astro is essentially a Ring camera and Echo Show built into a robot.
Related