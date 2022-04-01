(The Washington Post)
Technology

Amazon workers in New York celebrate vote to form union

April 1, 2022 | 6:29 PM GMT
Amazon workers in Staten Island, N.Y., voted to unionize on April 1, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant's history.
