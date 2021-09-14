(The Washington Post)
Apple updates its iPad lineup with new chips and a refreshed iPad Mini
Federal judge says Apple must allow app makers to collect money from outside App Store
3 days ago
Samsung reveals new foldable phones. Here's what you need to know.
August 11, 2021
Tesla Model S fire spread to another Tesla, consumed garage and damaged home, owner says
August 4, 2021
Technology

Apple announces new Series 7 Watch and additional Fitness+ classes

September 14, 2021 | 7:37 PM GMT
On Sept. 14, the Apple showed off a new smartwatch with a tougher, larger screen and new software for typing messages.
