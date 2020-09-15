Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Gift Subscriptions
Try 1 month for $1
Gift Subscriptions
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
On The Trail
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Voices From the Pandemic
The Poetry of Home
(Apple)
LIVE
Technology
Apple reveals new iPad 8 and iPad Air
Apple showcased their latest iPads, which utilize touch ID, in their September 15 event.
Related
Read More
Up next in
Technology
3:24
Apple reveals new iPad 8 and iPad Air
2:25
Apple showcases 'Fitness +,' a personal workout service for your Apple Watch
3:44
TikTok partners with Oracle to avoid U.S. ban. Here’s what that could mean.
4:13
5G, the network of the future, is still slow
2:35
Uber and Lyft will continue to operate in California—for now
1:38
Uber and Lyft to continue operating in California
1:08
California judge says Uber and Lyft drivers are employees
3:33
Four reasons to download COVIDWISE, America’s first coronavirus exposure app
2:56
What Trump’s executive order means for TikTok
3:29
Amazon Echo Frames are the Alexa-powered eyewear nobody asked for
5:00
What we learned from Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook's Capitol Hill testimonies
2:13
Video glitches and other awkward moments from the big tech hearing
4:42
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's opening statement at the Big Tech hearing
5:06
Apple CEO Tim Cook's opening statement at the Big Tech hearing
5:04
Google CEO Sundar Pichai's opening statement at the Big Tech hearing
5:03
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's opening statement at the Big Tech hearing
1:03
'Put your mask on': Rep. Jim Jordan scolded after interrupting Big Tech hearing
4:04
Everyone hates email. Buzzy new service Hey wants to fix it — for a price.
2:38
The biggest news from Apple WWDC: Hand-washing alerts, iPhone widgets and privacy ‘nutrition labels’
3:32
Mac's new OS, Big Sur, brings big changes to Apple's design
1:49
This is how Apple's digital car key feature works
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Download The Washington Post App
Policies & Standards
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Print Products Terms of Sale
Digital Products Terms of Sale
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
About Us
Public Relations
Careers
Diversity & Inclusion
Newspaper in Education
Today's Paper
WP BrandStudio
Events
Policies & Standards
Get The Post
Home Delivery
Digital Subscription
Gift Subscriptions
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters & Alerts
Washington Post Live
Reprints & Permissions
Post Store
Photo Store
e-Replica
Help
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Reader Representative
Advertise
Licensing & Syndication
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Terms of Use
Digital Products Terms of Sale
Print Products Terms of Sale
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
Request a Correction
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
washingtonpost.com
© 1996-2020 The Washington Post