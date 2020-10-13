The Washington Post
(Apple)
Technology
Apple unveils new iPhone 12
Apple unveiled its newest iPhone 12 smartphone with new features and 5G integration on Oct. 13.
Related
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
3:33
Apple unveils new iPhone 12
promo
9:49
Apple announces HomePod mini smart speaker
promo
2:28
Can Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitbit Sense accurately and reliably give blood-oxygen readings?
promo
1:18
Understanding WeChat, the essential Chinese social media app
promo
3:24
Apple reveals new iPad 8 and iPad Air
promo
2:25
Apple showcases 'Fitness +,' a personal workout service for your Apple Watch
promo
3:11
TikTok, Oracle deal gets Trump's 'blessing', but might still be banned in the U.S.
promo
4:13
5G, the network of the future, is still slow
promo
2:35
Uber and Lyft will continue to operate in California—for now
promo
1:38
Uber and Lyft to continue operating in California
promo
1:08
California judge says Uber and Lyft drivers are employees
promo
3:33
Four reasons to download COVIDWISE, America’s first coronavirus exposure app
promo
2:56
What Trump’s executive order means for TikTok
promo
3:29
Amazon Echo Frames are the Alexa-powered eyewear nobody asked for
promo
5:00
What we learned from Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook's Capitol Hill testimonies
promo
2:13
Video glitches and other awkward moments from the big tech hearing
promo
4:42
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's opening statement at the Big Tech hearing
promo
5:06
Apple CEO Tim Cook's opening statement at the Big Tech hearing
promo
5:04
Google CEO Sundar Pichai's opening statement at the Big Tech hearing
promo
5:03
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's opening statement at the Big Tech hearing
promo
1:03
'Put your mask on': Rep. Jim Jordan scolded after interrupting Big Tech hearing