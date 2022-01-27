(Casey Silvestri/The Washington Post)
Up next in Technology
promo
4:35
5G service is beginning to get faster. What does this mean for you?
2 days ago
promo
3:36
How to buy gifts during a supply chain crisis
November 24, 2021
promo
2:49
Disposable phone numbers and privacy apps: How to use 'burners' to protect your personal information
November 16, 2021
promo
3:56
Be careful what you look for: Item trackers can help recover stolen things but may put you in danger
October 27, 2021
Technology

Concerned about your privacy on TikTok? Change this setting now.

January 27, 2022 | 4:46 PM GMT
Technology reporter Heather Kelly explains how to protect your privacy on TikTok for The Washington Post's Help Desk.