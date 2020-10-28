The Washington Post
(Reuters)
Technology
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his platform will fight premature election victory claims
Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about his company's commitment to support official election results.
