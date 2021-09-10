(Video: Jonathan Baran/The Washington Post, Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images/The Washington Post)
Up next in Technology
2:36
Federal judge says Apple must allow app makers to collect money from outside App Store
Just now
2:48
Samsung reveals new foldable phones. Here's what you need to know.
August 11, 2021
3:45
Tesla Model S fire spread to another Tesla, consumed garage and damaged home, owner says
August 4, 2021
0:19
Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon employees, customers for paying for Blue Origin flight
July 21, 2021
1:59
How new technology translates brain signals into speech for paralyzed man
July 14, 2021
Technology
Federal judge says Apple must allow app makers to collect money from outside App Store
September 10, 2021 | 10:06 PM GMT
Under the California federal judge's ruling developers may tell customers about alternative payment options or provide links to outside websites to sign up for subscriptions, purchase digital goods and circumvent Apple’s fees.