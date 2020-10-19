The Washington Post
(Brian Monroe, Jonathan Baran/The Washington Post)
Technology
Google's search evolution from oracle to advertiser
Compare Google search engine results over nearly two decades and a trend emerges: Results are filled with advertising and non-Google results are lower down.
