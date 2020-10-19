Sections
Technology
Google's search evolution from oracle to advertiser
Compare Google search engine results over nearly two decades and a trend emerges: Results are filled with advertising and non-Google results are lower down.
How does Google’s monopoly hurt you? Try these searches.
Up next in
Upgrade with Geoffrey A. Fowler
2:16
Google's search evolution from oracle to advertiser
4:11
Apple's iPhone 12: New features and some new hurdles
2:28
Can Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitbit Sense accurately and reliably give blood-oxygen readings?
4:13
5G, the network of the future, is still slow
3:33
Four reasons to download COVIDWISE, America’s first coronavirus exposure app
3:29
Amazon Echo Frames are the Alexa-powered eyewear nobody asked for
4:04
Everyone hates email. Buzzy new service Hey wants to fix it — for a price.
2:38
The biggest news from Apple WWDC: Hand-washing alerts, iPhone widgets and privacy ‘nutrition labels’
3:54
And the award for best video chat app goes to...
4:09
He's been working from home for eight days because of coronavirus. How has it gone?
2:48
Tesla's 'Sentry' mode turns your car into a rolling surveillance machine, recording nearby motion
2:19
Samsung brings back the flip phone with the Galaxy Z Flip
2:54
Samsung's new Galaxy S20 lineup comes 5G-ready and with a new camera
1:49
Requesting your data through CCPA? Get ready for the hoops.
6:42
These are the coolest and weirdest gadgets at CES 2020
2:57
On the Internet, they definitely know you’re a dog
0:43
How hard is it to remove batteries from AirPods? Watch me cut one open.
3:49
Samsung's Galaxy Fold brings back the flip. But can you close it with one hand?
2:25
Samsung's Galaxy Fold can break in many ways. Let's count them.
3:06
Your TV is spying on everything you watch
3:39
New iPhone 11 Pro: Three lenses are better than two. But it’ll cost you $1,000.
