(Video: Jonathan Baran/The Washington Post, Photo: CommonPass/The Washington Post)
Up next in Technology
4:56
Hoping to travel in 2021? You might need a vaccine passport.
Just now
3:34
How Apple’s new privacy ‘nutrition labels' might be misleading you
3 weeks ago
1:16
Video misrepresents Biden’s arrival at Capitol during inauguration
January 23, 2021
3:02
QAnon believers grapple with reality of Biden presidency
January 22, 2021
2:33
Twitter bans Trump's account, citing 'risk of further incitement of violence'
January 9, 2021
0:40
Tesla Model S catches fire in Texas
December 28, 2020
0:34
Bionic prosthetic converts muscle signals into hand positions
December 23, 2020
5:04
Apple created an app store 'monopoly.' Regulators and critics have had enough.
December 16, 2020
4:26
Amazon's new Halo fitness tracker judges your tone of voice and how you look naked
December 10, 2020
2:51
How Amazon’s shipping expansion gives it a holiday-season advantage
November 27, 2020
2:44
Why Parler has seen a surge in followers during the 2020 election
November 12, 2020
1:26
NASA crew arrives at Kennedy Space Center
November 8, 2020
2:42
California's Prop 22 looms over the gig economy and its workers
November 3, 2020
1:12
Senators struggle to pronounce Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's name
October 28, 2020
1:23
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has tech trouble at Senate hearing
October 28, 2020
4:11
Apple's iPhone 12: New features and some new hurdles
October 14, 2020
1:37
Apple adds a LiDAR sensor to iPhone 12 Pro
October 13, 2020
9:49
Apple announces HomePod mini smart speaker
October 13, 2020
2:28
Can Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitbit Sense accurately and reliably give blood-oxygen readings?
September 23, 2020
1:19
Understanding WeChat, the essential Chinese social media app
September 18, 2020
3:24
Apple reveals new iPad 8 and iPad Air
September 15, 2020
Technology
Hoping to travel in 2021? You might need a vaccine passport.
February 25, 2021 | 4:53 PM GMT
Proof of vaccination to travel or attend school is not new, but the coronavirus has introduced a potential need to modernize outdated paper standards.
Related
The argument against vaccine passports is growing
Covid-19 passports aim to streamline travel requirements. But there’s no one-size-fits-all fix.
Everything travelers need to know about vaccine passports
↓ Read More
