Disposable phone numbers and privacy apps: How to use 'burners' to protect your personal information
1 week ago
3:41
Facebook is changing its name to 'Meta' with focus on virtual worlds and hardware
3 weeks ago
3:56
Be careful what you look for: Item trackers can help recover stolen things but may put you in danger
3 weeks ago
4:51
Here's what you should know before buying a new smartphone in 2021
October 25, 2021
Technology
How to buy gifts during a supply chain crisis
November 24, 2021 | 1:10 AM GMT
Between a global pandemic, factory shutdowns and overwhelmed shipping ports, getting holiday gifts for your friends and family might hit some snags. Help Desk reporter Heather Kelly looks at the factors behind holiday shopping headaches this year and offers tips on how to avoid them.