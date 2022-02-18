(Casey Silvestri/The Washington Post)
Up next in Technology
promo
4:55
Hands-on with Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' Beta
1 week ago
promo
4:35
5G service is beginning to get faster. What does this mean for you?
3 weeks ago
promo
1:48
AT&T, Verizon will delay some 5G deployment
January 19, 2022
promo
3:51
The weird, wild world of CES 2022
January 7, 2022
Technology

How to see your ratings from Uber drivers

February 18, 2022 | 10:01 PM GMT
Technology reporter Heather Kelly explains how to see your ratings from Uber drivers.