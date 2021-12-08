(The Washington Post)
Technology

Senator says Instagram’s solutions are ‘baby steps'

December 9, 2021 | 12:44 AM GMT
“The kinds of baby steps that you’ve suggested so far are underwhelming,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), the head of the Senate Commerce subcommittee, to Instagram's chief executive Adam Mosseri.