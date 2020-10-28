The Washington Post
(Jonathan Baran/The Washington Post)
Technology
Senators struggle to pronounce Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's name
Senators on the Commerce Committee tried various ways to say Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's name at an Oct. 28 hearing.
Related
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
1:11
Senators struggle to pronounce Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's name
promo
1:23
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has tech trouble at Senate hearing
promo
4:11
Apple's iPhone 12: New features and some new hurdles
promo
1:37
Apple adds a LiDAR sensor to iPhone 12 Pro
promo
9:49
Apple announces HomePod mini smart speaker
promo
2:28
Can Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitbit Sense accurately and reliably give blood-oxygen readings?
promo
1:18
Understanding WeChat, the essential Chinese social media app
promo
3:24
Apple reveals new iPad 8 and iPad Air
promo
2:25
Apple showcases 'Fitness +,' a personal workout service for your Apple Watch
promo
3:11
TikTok, Oracle deal gets Trump's 'blessing', but might still be banned in the U.S.
promo
4:13
5G, the network of the future, is still slow
promo
2:35
Uber and Lyft will continue to operate in California—for now
promo
1:38
Uber and Lyft to continue operating in California
promo
1:08
California judge says Uber and Lyft drivers are employees
promo
3:33
Four reasons to download COVIDWISE, America’s first coronavirus exposure app
promo
2:56
What Trump’s executive order means for TikTok
promo
3:29
Amazon Echo Frames are the Alexa-powered eyewear nobody asked for
promo
5:00
What we learned from Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook's Capitol Hill testimonies
promo
2:13
Video glitches and other awkward moments from the big tech hearing
promo
4:42
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's opening statement at the Big Tech hearing
promo
5:06
Apple CEO Tim Cook's opening statement at the Big Tech hearing