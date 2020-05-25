Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Gift Subscriptions
Try 1 month for $1
Gift Subscriptions
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
On The Trail
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Voices From the Pandemic
The Poetry of Home
(Video: Whitney Leaming, Whitney Shefte, Eric Maierson/The Washington Post, Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Space
How astronauts are preparing for a new era in American space flight
From diving to zip lining to flying, The Washington Post goes behind the scenes with American astronauts training for a new era in human space flight.
Related
Companies in the Cosmos: The new space race
Read More
Up next in
Space
9:21
How astronauts are preparing for a new era in American space flight
1:43
From Space to the Gulf of Mexico: Watch SpaceX’s capsule make a historic splashdown
3:07
Astronauts board International Space Station
1:28
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docks with space station
4:23
Watch the Falcon 9 booster land
1:42
Three reasons why rocket launches get scrubbed
4:59
How Elon Musk is driving the future of space travel
1:42
Astronauts on board the ISS offer advice on living in close quarters during coronavirus lockdowns
2:33
First all-female spacewalk makes history
0:51
SpaceX Dragon cargo ship arrives at ISS
2:34
Here’s how Apollo 11 forever changed how we watch TV
2:05
'I inherited depression.' Buzz Aldrin says the biggest obstacle with spaceflight is mental health.
1:44
See original footage of the launch of Apollo 11
2:06
Watch the Apollo 11 crew's first steps on the moon
2:44
What do we know about the first image of a black hole?
2:07
Meet Katie Bouman, the young woman behind the first image of a black hole
1:33
Watch Opportunity, NASA's record-setting Mars rover, and its biggest achievements
2:13
Virgin Galactic launches the first manned U.S. spacecraft to reach space since 2011
1:23
When it comes to outer space, Trump is ‘dreaming big’
3:39
Space tourism is almost here. Meet one of America's first corporate astronauts.
2:26
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches for resupply mission
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Download The Washington Post App
Policies & Standards
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Print Products Terms of Sale
Digital Products Terms of Sale
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
About Us
Public Relations
Careers
Diversity & Inclusion
Newspaper in Education
Today's Paper
WP BrandStudio
Events
Policies & Standards
Get The Post
Home Delivery
Digital Subscription
Gift Subscriptions
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters & Alerts
Washington Post Live
Reprints & Permissions
Post Store
Photo Store
e-Replica
Help
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Reader Representative
Advertise
Licensing & Syndication
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Terms of Use
Digital Products Terms of Sale
Print Products Terms of Sale
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
Request a Correction
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
washingtonpost.com
© 1996-2020 The Washington Post