Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(NASA TV)
Up next in Technology
2:54
SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts complete safe water landing in the Gulf of Mexico
Just now
0:47
NASA launches probe to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids
3 weeks ago
3:50
William Shatner finally goes to space on Blue Origin rocket
3 weeks ago
3:29
SpaceX successfully launches first all-civilian crew into orbit
September 16, 2021
1:55
3D-printed rockets could represent another step forward for the commercial space industry
September 5, 2021
Technology
SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts complete safe water landing in the Gulf of Mexico
November 9, 2021 | 5:01 AM GMT
Four astronauts splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico on Nov. 8, completing a six-month mission on the International Space Station.
Related
South Korea launches first space rocket
NASA launches probe to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids
William Shatner finally goes to space on Blue Origin rocket
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning