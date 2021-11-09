(NASA TV)
Technology

SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts complete safe water landing in the Gulf of Mexico

November 9, 2021 | 5:01 AM GMT
Four astronauts splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico on Nov. 8, completing a six-month mission on the International Space Station.
