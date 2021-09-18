Skip to main content
(SpaceX)
Technology
SpaceX lands first all-civilian crew in Atlantic Ocean
September 18, 2021 | 11:26 PM GMT
SpaceX’s Inspiration4 flight splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 18, completing the first all-civilian mission to orbit the Earth.
