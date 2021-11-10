(The Washington Post)
Technology

SpaceX launches Crew-3 mission to International Space Station

November 11, 2021 | 3:30 AM GMT
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 10.
