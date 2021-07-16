Surgeon general: Tech companies enabled spread of disinformation
Surgeon general: Tech companies enabled spread of disinformation
July 16, 2021 | 5:31 PM GMT
Warning about the effects of health disinformation during a news conference on July 16, Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy urged tech companies “to swiftly and consistently take action against misinformation superspreaders on their platforms.”