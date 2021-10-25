Technology

The Facebook Papers: What Mark Zuckerberg told Congress vs. what Facebook said internally

The Washington Post has obtained a trove of internal Facebook documents via disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in redacted form by Frances Haugen’s legal counsel. The redacted versions were reviewed by a consortium of news organizations. The documents show how Facebook’s own employees were aware of how the site was fostering polarization and misinformation, contrary at times to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s public comments. The Post’s Elizabeth Dwoskin reports.