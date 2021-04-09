(NASA/JPL-Caltech)
Technology

Watch NASA's simulation of its Mars helicopter

April 9, 2021 | 7:38 PM GMT
April is the first test flight window for NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, what NASA calls the "first attempt at powered, controlled flight on another planet."
