(Casey Silvestri/The Washington Post)
Up next in Technology
promo
4:35
5G service is beginning to get faster. What does this mean for you?
4 days ago
promo
1:48
AT&T, Verizon will delay some 5G deployment
1 week ago
promo
3:51
The weird, wild world of CES 2022
3 weeks ago
promo
6:21
'I lost my life’: Jamal Khashoggi’s widow shares her story
December 21, 2021
Technology

We asked The Post's TikTok guy to take us behind the scenes

January 28, 2022 | 6:53 PM GMT
Dave Jorgenson takes us behind the scenes of his job: TikTok creator for The Washington Post.