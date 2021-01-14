Skip to main content
Search Input
search
Sections
menu
Sections
menu
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
profile
Sign in
profile
Video
Topics
chevron-down
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
chevron-down
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Launcher
Short Takes
Upgrade with Geoffrey Fowler
View All
Top News
Visual Investigations
(Jonathan Baran/The Washington Post)
Up next in Technology
2:31
YouTube locks Trump’s official account
Just now
4:50
Impeachment debate begins with calls for accountability, healing
Yesterday
3:58
Emotional moments from the House debate on Trump's second impeachment
Yesterday
2:53
What happens next if President Trump is impeached for a second time?
Yesterday
3:08
What we know about Trump’s possible second impeachment
3 days ago
2:33
Twitter bans Trump's account, citing 'risk of further incitement of violence'
5 days ago
3:28
What it was like to report from a Capitol under siege
5 days ago
2:31
One congresswoman's harrowing story of what it was like inside the Capitol
6 days ago
6:11
How a pro-Trump mob was able to breach security and storm the Capitol
6 days ago
3:15
Inside the White House as Trump raged and Congress confirmed Biden's win
6 days ago
2:16
Inside the Capitol after a day of mob violence
6 days ago
2:24
Pence declares Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election
1 week ago
3:38
How the Capitol went from a joint session of Congress to chaos
1 week ago
1:23
Lawmakers condemn pro-Trump mob after it breaches U.S. Capitol
1 week ago
3:08
Trump, Republicans incite crowd before mob storms Capitol
1 week ago
3:06
Fact-checking Trump's Jan. 6 speech to 'stop the steal' protesters
1 week ago
0:43
Senators escorted out of chamber as Trump protesters storm building
1 week ago
8:38
McConnell rebukes Trump, warns of ‘damage’ to country if GOP votes to 'overturn' election
1 week ago
3:12
Republicans object to counting Arizona’s electors
1 week ago
4:13
What to expect when Congress meets to confirm Joe Biden's win
1 week ago
2:33
As Georgia runoff looms, Republicans stick to election fraud claims
1 week ago
Technology
YouTube locks Trump’s official account
January 14, 2021 | 7:54 PM GMT
The Google-owned site’s decision to cut President Trump off from the site follows decisions by other social media giants to restrict Trump on their platforms.
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning