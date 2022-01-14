Accessibility statement
Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(Jackie Lay, John Farrell/The Washington Post)
Up next in Coronavirus
3:29
Omicron broke through our vaccines. How can we adapt?
Today
2:40
Omicron: What we know about the latest coronavirus variant
1 week ago
3:42
What you should know about rapid at-home covid tests
2 weeks ago
2:52
How omicron is reshaping the pandemic
3 weeks ago
2:49
Myocarditis and coronavirus vaccines: Explaining the rare side effect
December 14, 2021
Coronavirus
Omicron broke through our vaccines. How can we adapt?
January 14, 2022 | 6:56 PM GMT
Coronavirus cases spiked globally in the first weeks of 2022, despite record-high vaccination rates. Here’s how the omicron variant took off.
Related
Omicron variant more resistant to vaccine but causes less severe covid, major South African study concludes
Virus may infect most, Fauci says, but risk of severe illness 'very, very low’ for vaccinated
How fast the omicron variant is spreading in the world
What to know about the omicron variant of the coronavirus
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning