117th Congress

The Problem Solvers Caucus is a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, chaired by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.). It has been involved in recent negotiations on issues from infrastructure to police reform. On Friday, June 4 at 10:30am ET, the co-chairs join Jacqueline Alemany, congressional reporter and author of the “Power Up” newsletter, to discuss the role of the group, its legislative priorities and backing for a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.