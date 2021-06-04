How Republican rhetoric on the Capitol attack shifted in less than six months
117th Congress
June 4, 2021 | 2:30 PM GMT
The Problem Solvers Caucus is a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, chaired by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.). It has been involved in recent negotiations on issues from infrastructure to police reform. On Friday, June 4 at 10:30am ET, the co-chairs join Jacqueline Alemany, congressional reporter and author of the “Power Up” newsletter, to discuss the role of the group, its legislative priorities and backing for a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.