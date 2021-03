LIVE Washington Post Live

A Conversation with Diane von Furstenberg

Creator of the fashion and lifestyle brand DVF, Diane von Furstenberg joins The Washington Post’s critic-at-large Robin Givhan to discuss her new book, “Own It: The Secret to Life.” The iconic designer will also talk about her work supporting women leaders and feminist causes, as well as what it means to create lasting change today. Tune in to Washington Post Live on Tuesday, March 9 at 12:30pm ET.