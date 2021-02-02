(The Washington Post)
Up next in Top News
promo
5:09
What it's like to receive a surprise coronavirus vaccine
Today
promo
2:01
Myanmar military seizes power in coup, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Today
promo
2:49
SNL asks 'what still works' in America in 2021
2 days ago
promo
3:35
How Democrats' control of the Senate may affect coronavirus stimulus
2 days ago
promo
4:36
Trump's legacy: A broken federal government
3 days ago
promo
3:18
Why members of Congress are calling to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene
4 days ago
promo
1:59
Biden's fast start with executive orders
5 days ago
promo
3:18
Was the attack on the U.S. Capitol an attempted coup?
5 days ago
promo
4:10
The dream of an Arab Spring was dashed 10 years ago, but the movement may not be dead yet
1 week ago
promo
3:35
Larry King dies at 87
1 week ago
promo
2:50
Inauguration Day, in 3 minutes
1 week ago
promo
2:57
Amanda Gorman and poetry's short history at presidential inaugurations
1 week ago
promo
4:02
‘Democracy has prevailed’: Biden’s inaugural address in 4 minutes
1 week ago
promo
1:52
Biden sworn in as 46th president of the United States
1 week ago
promo
2:49
Trump's farewell message, fact-checked
1 week ago
promo
4:34
How Biden and D.C. are preparing for an inauguration like no other
2 weeks ago
promo
5:43
Biden announces $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, including stimulus checks
2 weeks ago
promo
2:56
House votes to impeach President Trump again, a week before he leaves office
2 weeks ago
promo
3:58
Emotional moments from the House debate on Trump's second impeachment
2 weeks ago
promo
2:53
What happens next if President Trump is impeached for a second time?
2 weeks ago
LIVE
Washington Post Live

A Conversation with Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.)

February 2, 2021 | 7:30 PM GMT
She started her career as a social worker, became chief of the Orlando Police Department, and is now a member of Congress. She was also on President Biden’s shortlist as a possible vice-presidential candidate. As the nation grapples with a global pandemic and the aftermath of the assault on the Capitol, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) joins Power Up newsletter anchor Jacqueline Alemany to discuss how Congress is charting a course forward, her legislative priorities and the ongoing fight for racial justice. Join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This conversation is in partnership with PowerToFly, part of Diversity Reboot 2021 [summit.powertofly.com]
↓ Read More