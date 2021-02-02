LIVE Washington Post Live

A Conversation with Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.)

She started her career as a social worker, became chief of the Orlando Police Department, and is now a member of Congress. She was also on President Biden’s shortlist as a possible vice-presidential candidate. As the nation grapples with a global pandemic and the aftermath of the assault on the Capitol, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) joins Power Up newsletter anchor Jacqueline Alemany to discuss how Congress is charting a course forward, her legislative priorities and the ongoing fight for racial justice. Join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This conversation is in partnership with PowerToFly, part of Diversity Reboot 2021 [summit.powertofly.com]