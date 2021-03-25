(The Washington Post)
Up next in Top News
promo
2:34
Former classmates share memories of friend lost in Boulder shooting
Today
promo
3:56
Progressives hold power in the House. Here’s why their policies aren’t sailing through.
Yesterday
promo
2:37
A city in mourning: Boulder residents say they are angry and devastated
Yesterday
promo
4:32
Inside the Biden administration’s approach to contain the surge of migrants at the border
2 days ago
promo
2:09
'I could smell the gunpowder': Victims recount mass shooting in Boulder grocery store
2 days ago
promo
3:13
Calls for an end to anti-Asian discrimination ring loud in Atlanta
4 days ago
promo
4:08
Tracking where the AstraZeneca vaccine is available
6 days ago
promo
2:51
'We're hurt': Atlanta residents angry, stunned after spa killings
6 days ago
promo
2:26
Business owners in Atlanta stunned by shootings, demand action
1 week ago
promo
6:46
The scramble for covid-19 shots in Kansas City's 'vaccine deserts'
1 week ago
promo
3:53
Michelle Obama prays for 'healing and forgiveness' for royal family
2 weeks ago
promo
3:57
Who will get a third stimulus check and why?
2 weeks ago
promo
4:09
Takeaways from Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey
2 weeks ago
promo
6:07
How the directors behind ‘Allen v. Farrow’ approached reexamining Woody Allen
2 weeks ago
promo
5:00
Will Biden forgive student loans?
3 weeks ago
promo
3:52
How Novavax uses moth cells to create its coronavirus vaccine
3 weeks ago
promo
4:17
At CPAC, Trump reasserts his control of the GOP
3 weeks ago
promo
7:02
How West Virginia became a leader in coronavirus vaccinations
February 25, 2021
promo
5:22
How communities of color are combating vaccine skepticism in Florida
February 21, 2021
promo
3:22
To reopen schools, Biden officials say more funds are needed
February 21, 2021
LIVE
Washington Post Live

A Conversation with Sacha Baron Cohen

March 25, 2021 | 10:00 PM GMT
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is a film about anti-Vietnam War protestors facing conspiracy charges by the federal government following the 1968 Democratic National Convention. It earned six Oscar® nominations, including best picture and best supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen. On Thursday, March 25 at 6:00pm ET, Washington Post movie critic Ann Hornaday speaks with Cohen about the film, how it resonates today and his wide-ranging career.
↓ Read More