A Conversation with Sacha Baron Cohen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is a film about anti-Vietnam War protestors facing conspiracy charges by the federal government following the 1968 Democratic National Convention. It earned six Oscar® nominations, including best picture and best supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen. On Thursday, March 25 at 6:00pm ET, Washington Post movie critic Ann Hornaday speaks with Cohen about the film, how it resonates today and his wide-ranging career.