A Conversation with Walter Isaacson & Jennifer Doudna

Author and historian Walter Isaacson is known for his biographies on the world's greatest thinkers and innovators. Now, he focuses on history in the making with the story of biochemist Jennifer Doudna, PhD, of the University of California, Berkeley, who jointly received the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing the gene-editing technology CRISPR, which is based on a virus-fighting trick used by bacteria that helps cure diseases, fend off viruses and have healthier babies. Isaacson and Doudna will discuss the power of science and the breakthroughs on the way. Join David Ignatius, Washington Post columnist, on Friday, March 12 at 3:00pm ET.