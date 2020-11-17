Chasing Cancer

COVID-19 has dramatically impacted standard treatment and care for cancer patients. On Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET, hear from renowned oncologists Jeffrey Drebin, MD, chair of surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Noopur Raje, MD, of Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, on the innovative new approaches they’ve created at two of the nation’s most acclaimed cancer centers. Actress and author Lisa Ray will also join to share her personal story of being diagnosed with a rare blood cancer at the height of her career and how a then-controversial treatment saved her life.