Climate Solutions: Next Generation

We will bring together young scientists, entrepreneurs, and advocates for a live event focused on the most innovative inventions, proposals and solutions to combat climate change. We will put a spotlight on people who are leading the charge in finding new ways to move towards a more sustainable world. We will also look at the challenges for those on the front lines of this fight, as they battle bureaucracies and roadblocks. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10:00 a.m. ET.